Providence First Trust Co Has $2.34 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

