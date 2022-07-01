PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading 3.1% Higher

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53. 324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

