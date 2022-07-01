Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,759,000 after acquiring an additional 154,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.28 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,366 shares of company stock worth $1,396,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

