PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price Up 6.1%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $42.03. 150,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,047,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

