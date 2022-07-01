Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $3.03. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 408,878 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 843.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $83,658 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,424,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 306,752 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

