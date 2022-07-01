Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($115.96) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Puma stock opened at €62.84 ($66.85) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. Puma has a one year low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a one year high of €115.40 ($122.77).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

