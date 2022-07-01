PumaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $625,521.60 (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $625,521.60 and approximately $8.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

