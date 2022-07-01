PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.09. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 27,503 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $706,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,435,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,026,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

