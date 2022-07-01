PUTinCoin Market Cap Tops $1.35 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,505.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,279.17 or 0.99865414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00039044 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

