PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.65

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.65 and last traded at $57.66, with a volume of 17885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

