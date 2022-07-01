Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Decreased by Analyst

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

