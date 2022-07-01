QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Trimmed by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 45,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $126.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

