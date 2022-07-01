Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.87

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 28033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTRH. Cormark cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$211.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,417.10. Also, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,935.79.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

