Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Trading Down 5.9%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.60. 4,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01.
Quest Solution Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUES)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quest Solution (QUES)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Solution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Solution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.