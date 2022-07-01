Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 28682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.
A number of equities analysts have commented on QST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
The firm has a market cap of C$27.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.01.
About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
See Also
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.