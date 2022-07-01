Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 28682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$27.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.