QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.58

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $8.79. QuickLogic shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 101,260 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $34,927.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,914 shares of company stock valued at $80,551 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

