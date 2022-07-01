Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00015753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and $1.21 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,767,473 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

