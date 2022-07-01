Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Rand Worldwide stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. Rand Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Rand Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.