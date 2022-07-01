Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
Rand Worldwide stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. Rand Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.
