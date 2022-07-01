Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.50

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 19287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randstad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

