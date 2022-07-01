Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coffee (JVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coffee (NASDAQ: JVA):

6/30/2022 – Coffee is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Coffee was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

Coffee stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 8,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,916. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd owned 2.08% of Coffee worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

