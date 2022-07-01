Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coffee (JVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coffee (NASDAQ: JVA):
- 6/30/2022 – Coffee is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2022 – Coffee was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.
Coffee stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 8,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,916. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd owned 2.08% of Coffee worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
