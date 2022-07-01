Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $346.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

