Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,044 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09.

