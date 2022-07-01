Red Door Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $280.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.