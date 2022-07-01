Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,981 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.69.

Shares of FRC opened at $144.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

