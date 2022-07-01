Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,475,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,331,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,055,000 after buying an additional 75,659 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73.
