Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after buying an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE opened at $366.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

