Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,376 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $117.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

