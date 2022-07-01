Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after acquiring an additional 407,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after acquiring an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after acquiring an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $709.43.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $536.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $573.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

