Red Door Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,734,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 347,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.