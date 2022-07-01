Red Door Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $172.35 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.55 and a 200 day moving average of $198.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

