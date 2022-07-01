Red Door Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,117,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $99,157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 346,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

