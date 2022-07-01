Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Short Interest Update

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RMESF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027. Red Metal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.
About Red Metal Resources (Get Rating)
