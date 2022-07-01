Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Short Interest Update

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RMESF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027. Red Metal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

