Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $119.78

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.78 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.46). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 25,014 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £190.84 million and a PE ratio of 19.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other Redcentric news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37), for a total value of £46,674.88 ($57,262.77). Also, insider Nick Bate bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £49,600 ($60,851.43).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

