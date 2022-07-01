Redpanda Earth Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $386,834.83 and $93,144.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.14 or 0.02160754 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00192893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00081854 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016000 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

