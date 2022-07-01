Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $149.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of -0.29.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

