Redwood Investments LLC Buys 1,338 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment comprises 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of AeroVironment worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,686 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 232,001 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,196,000 after acquiring an additional 187,893 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 930,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

AeroVironment stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,739.09 and a beta of 0.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.