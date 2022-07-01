Redwood Investments LLC Buys 3,462 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,884,000 after purchasing an additional 998,056 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,953,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,947,000 after purchasing an additional 59,310 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,905,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 947,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,243 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT opened at $50.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

