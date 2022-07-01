Redwood Investments LLC Grows Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group makes up 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Performance Food Group worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 203,116 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,487 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $643,000.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

