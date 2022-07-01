Redwood Investments LLC Has $13.28 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 896,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 93,265 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $81.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.