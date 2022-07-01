Redwood Investments LLC Has $21.92 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Workiva comprises about 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Workiva worth $21,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $93,153,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 23.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 362,293 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 597,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in Workiva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 437,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,141,000 after purchasing an additional 116,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Shares of WK opened at $65.99 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

