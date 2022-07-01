Redwood Investments LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 184.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock opened at $351.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.14. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $324.14 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.00.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.