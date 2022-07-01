Redwood Investments LLC Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Chuy’s worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $377.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.82. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $38.08.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.