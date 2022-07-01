Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,492 shares during the quarter. Calix accounts for about 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 669.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Calix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 5,103.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 225,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1,450.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 187,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.57. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. Calix’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.