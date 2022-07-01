Redwood Investments LLC Sells 188 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.71. The firm has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

