Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Short Interest Update

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the May 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RWT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.88. 1,830,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,496. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.