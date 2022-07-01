Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys 36,056 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,056 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for about 3.3% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.96% of Encompass Health worth $67,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

