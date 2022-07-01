Reinhart Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 1.11% of 1st Source worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,817.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

