Reinhart Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,719 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

GD stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

