Reinhart Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,615,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,016,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,281,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 992,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 433,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

ST opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

