Reinhart Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,193 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial comprises approximately 2.1% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $44,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,877,000 after acquiring an additional 111,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,814 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 53,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,399 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.53. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

